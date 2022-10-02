SmartCash Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (SMART)

SmartCash (SMART) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last week, SmartCash has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $9,768.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,959.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00273801 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00142360 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.24 or 0.00723877 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.52 or 0.00602178 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000881 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,818,678,128 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth-focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects but also the growth & development of SmartCash.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

