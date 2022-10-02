Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1551 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Sims Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMSMY opened at $8.77 on Friday. Sims has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00.

Get Sims alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

About Sims

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.