SIMBA Storage Token Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges (SST)

SIMBA Storage Token (SST) traded 47.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One SIMBA Storage Token coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00002151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SIMBA Storage Token has a total market cap of $41.43 million and $13,436.00 worth of SIMBA Storage Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SIMBA Storage Token has traded 48.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010824 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SIMBA Storage Token Profile

SIMBA Storage Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2020. SIMBA Storage Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for SIMBA Storage Token is simba.storage. SIMBA Storage Token’s official message board is medium.com/@simbastorage. The Reddit community for SIMBA Storage Token is https://reddit.com/r/simbastorage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SIMBA Storage Token’s official Twitter account is @AllSesameGroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SIMBA Storage Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Simba aims to be a convenient and robust platform for storing bitcoins. Its solution is bringing security and efficiency benefits in long-term holding crypto assets by providing institutional-grade security storage with an easy-to-use interface and a great level of privacy. Moreover, it provides a liquid stablecoin called Simba Stablecoin (SIMBA) that is pegged to satoshi and may be used for a variety of economic activities such as remittance, day-to-day payments, etc.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIMBA Storage Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIMBA Storage Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIMBA Storage Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

