Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,252 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.8% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 29,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.6% during the second quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.6% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 41,582 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,382,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,774,283. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.40 and a 200 day moving average of $153.77. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

