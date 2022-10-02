Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Raises Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 78.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,129 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in General Motors by 218,225.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after buying an additional 13,676,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,435,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after buying an additional 2,472,288 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1,257.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE:GM traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.09. The company had a trading volume of 16,159,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,265,549. The company has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average of $37.68.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.28.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

