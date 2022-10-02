Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 4.2% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 57,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 60,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 21,299 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,055,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 253.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $57.85. 3,585,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279,546. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.39. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

