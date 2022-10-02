Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Cuts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.1% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,259,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,564. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.29%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

