Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Sells 2,399 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $39.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.43. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $39.03 and a one year high of $49.61.

