Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust makes up 0.4% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 283.3% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth about $82,000.

Shares of BDJ stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

