Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,967 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,346,805,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,321,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,167,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,997,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $95.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.94. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $81.78 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

