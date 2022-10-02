Short Interest in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expands By 22.1%

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the August 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Universal Display Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLED traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.35. 393,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,333. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $94.12 and a twelve month high of $188.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.46.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.10). Universal Display had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Universal Display from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.30.

Insider Transactions at Universal Display

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,194,266.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,932,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Universal Display by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Display by 1.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 15.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 1.4% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

