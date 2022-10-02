Short Interest in TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) Declines By 25.5%

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,900 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the August 31st total of 302,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

TLG Acquisition One Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TLGA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 133,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,974. TLG Acquisition One has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLGA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in TLG Acquisition One by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 36,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,295 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in TLG Acquisition One by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,241,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after purchasing an additional 381,136 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TLG Acquisition One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in TLG Acquisition One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in TLG Acquisition One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

TLG Acquisition One Company Profile

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

