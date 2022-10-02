Short Interest in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Increases By 22.4%

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,280,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the August 31st total of 14,120,000 shares. Currently, 22.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 832,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.8 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNT. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PNT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.73. 622,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,224. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00. POINT Biopharma Global has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $804.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of -0.20.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

