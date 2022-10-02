Short Interest in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Declines By 21.6%

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 14,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Network-1 Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NTIP remained flat at $2.25 during midday trading on Friday. 7,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,893. Network-1 Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $53.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.27.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

Network-1 Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Network-1 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Network-1 Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Network-1 Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 45,663 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC boosted its stake in Network-1 Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 912,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 58,041 shares during the period. 21.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 95 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim cards in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.

