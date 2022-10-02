Short Interest in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Declines By 22.9%

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the August 31st total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navigator

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Navigator by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in Navigator during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Navigator during the 1st quarter worth $2,715,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Navigator during the 1st quarter worth $2,015,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Navigator by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 115,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NVGS stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,284. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.11. Navigator has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.71 million, a PE ratio of 572.79 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Navigator had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 4.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Navigator will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVGS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Navigator in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Navigator in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

See Also

