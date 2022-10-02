Short Interest in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Decreases By 17.7%

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the August 31st total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Mercurity Fintech Stock Performance

Mercurity Fintech stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. Mercurity Fintech has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24.

Get Mercurity Fintech alerts:

About Mercurity Fintech

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of operational software based on blockchain technologies and related services in the British Virgin Islands and the Asia pacific region. It provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders, blockchain-based virtual communities, and liquidity providers.; an asset digitalization platform, which provides blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercurity Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercurity Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.