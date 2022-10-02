Short Interest in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Decreases By 17.7%

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the August 31st total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Mercurity Fintech Stock Performance
Mercurity Fintech stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. Mercurity Fintech has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24.
About Mercurity Fintech
