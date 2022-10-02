Short Interest in MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Declines By 16.1%

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the August 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MediaCo news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 12,899,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,926,793.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,469,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,249,005.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get MediaCo alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MediaCo stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) by 1,707.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.20% of MediaCo worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

MediaCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDIA traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,523. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. MediaCo has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $12.05.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter.

About MediaCo

(Get Rating)

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio.

Further Reading

