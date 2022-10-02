Short Interest in Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Drops By 36.8%

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Marubeni Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MARUY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Marubeni has a 12 month low of $79.47 and a 12 month high of $123.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $9.01 EPS for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Marubeni will post 24.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and fishery products, and fresh and processed meat; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials. It also provides agri-inputs, contracting services for fertilizer application and crop protection products, technical services, crop protection product formulations, fertilizers, and oilseeds; ICT and real estate services; petrochemicals and plastics, salts and chlor-alkalis, life science products, electronic materials, and inorganic mineral resources and chemicals; and wood chips, biomass fuels, pulp and waste papers, paper, paperboards, sanitary, and building and construction materials, as well as wood products.

