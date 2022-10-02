Short Interest in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Decreases By 40.6%

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the August 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Price Performance
Shares of LOAN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 30,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,849. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $64.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.55.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.64%.
About Manhattan Bridge Capital
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.
