Short Interest in Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Drops By 25.6%

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,600 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the August 31st total of 495,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,014,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Liquidmetal Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LQMT remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 225,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,545. Liquidmetal Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10.

About Liquidmetal Technologies

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries in the United States and internationally. It provides bulk amorphous alloy custom products and parts for applications, which include non-consumer electronic devices, medical products, automotive components, and sports and leisure goods.

