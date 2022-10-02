Short Interest in Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Drops By 25.6%

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,600 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the August 31st total of 495,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,014,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Liquidmetal Technologies Price Performance
OTCMKTS:LQMT remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 225,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,545. Liquidmetal Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10.
About Liquidmetal Technologies
