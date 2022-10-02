Short Interest in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Drops By 11.0%

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,800 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 379,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ LMNL remained flat at $0.42 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,642. Liminal BioSciences has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 million, a P/E ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,001 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.32% of Liminal BioSciences worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel small molecule drug therapeutics for inflammatory, fibrotic, and metabolic diseases in Canada and the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is fezagepras (PBI-4050), which has been completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary, liver, cardiac, or skin fibrosis with fezagepras or related derivatives and respiratory diseases.

