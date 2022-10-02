Short Interest in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Decreases By 8.8%

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the August 31st total of 124,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Industries

In other news, Director Christopher James Ryan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,670.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher James Ryan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,670.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP An Hui acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $34,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 16,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,184.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,220 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lakeland Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 175,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LAKE traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,783. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93. The firm has a market cap of $86.59 million, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.38. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $22.21.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

