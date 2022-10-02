Short Interest in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Decreases By 8.8%

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the August 31st total of 124,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LAKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.
Insider Transactions at Lakeland Industries
In other news, Director Christopher James Ryan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,670.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher James Ryan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,670.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP An Hui acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $34,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 16,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,184.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,220 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lakeland Industries Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ LAKE traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,783. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93. The firm has a market cap of $86.59 million, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.38. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $22.21.
Lakeland Industries Company Profile
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.
See Also
