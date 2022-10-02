Short Interest in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Decreases By 8.8%

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKEGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the August 31st total of 124,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

LAKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

In other news, Director Christopher James Ryan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,670.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher James Ryan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,670.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP An Hui acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $34,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 16,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,184.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,220 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 175,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LAKE traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,783. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93. The firm has a market cap of $86.59 million, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.38. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $22.21.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

