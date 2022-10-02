Short Interest in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Declines By 19.2%

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the August 31st total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 797,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of KTOS stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $10.16. 759,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,948. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -50.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.95.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.57 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $90,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 333,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,592.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $90,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,592.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,035.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $613,190 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Stories

