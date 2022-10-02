Short Interest in Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Decreases By 13.6%

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,400 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the August 31st total of 576,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 997,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Kiromic BioPharma Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Kiromic BioPharma stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49. Kiromic BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $3.19.

Institutional Trading of Kiromic BioPharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRBP. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 83.9% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 118.4% in the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 73,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 40,032 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1.

