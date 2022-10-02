Short Interest in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Decreases By 12.2%

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the August 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Currently, 19.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KIRK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Kirkland’s to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Institutional Trading of Kirkland’s

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,247,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Kirkland’s stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 410,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Kirkland’s has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $27.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.59.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 2.64%.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

