Short Interest in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Drops By 11.9%

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the August 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kala Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 75,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kala Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:KALA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.22. 200,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.05. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,628.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,320.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.