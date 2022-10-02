Short Interest in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICW) Decreases By 13.6%

Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the August 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Stock Performance

Shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading on Friday. Kadem Sustainable Impact has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09.

Institutional Trading of Kadem Sustainable Impact

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kadem Sustainable Impact stock. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICW – Get Rating) by 249.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in Kadem Sustainable Impact were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

