Short Interest in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Drops By 15.9%

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the August 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 437,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 112.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.07. 322,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,642. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $105.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.11 and a 200 day moving average of $76.91. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.69.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $398.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 34.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on JACK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.04.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

