Short Interest in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Decreases By 20.3%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,600 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the August 31st total of 195,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Iterum Therapeutics
In other Iterum Therapeutics news, Director Brenton Karl Ahrens sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,246 shares in the company, valued at $189,988.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $156,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iterum Therapeutics
Iterum Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of ITRM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. 30,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,889. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 9.47. Iterum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.26.
Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.45. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile
Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.
