Short Interest in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Decreases By 20.3%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,600 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the August 31st total of 195,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

In other Iterum Therapeutics news, Director Brenton Karl Ahrens sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,246 shares in the company, valued at $189,988.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $156,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 215,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. 30,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,889. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 9.47. Iterum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.45. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

