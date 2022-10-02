Short Interest in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Declines By 14.8%

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,100 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 293,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

INTZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Intrusion in a report on Friday, August 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intrusion to $6.25 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Intrusion by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 698,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 35,462 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 568,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 112,581 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTZ traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.82. 29,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $95.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39. Intrusion has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $5.47.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 million. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 712.46% and a negative net margin of 245.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intrusion will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

