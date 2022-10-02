Short Interest in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Rises By 19.0%

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the August 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmuCell in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ImmuCell by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 37,081 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP grew its stake in ImmuCell by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 71,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in ImmuCell by 358.1% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 82,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 64,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in ImmuCell by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

ICCC traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $7.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,680. ImmuCell has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $57.97 million, a P/E ratio of 249.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 6.91.

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

