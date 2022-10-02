Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Drops By 14.6%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:HBANP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.00. 112,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,873. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.17. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a $0.2813 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

