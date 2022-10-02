Short Interest in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Declines By 6.5%

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,860,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 8,410,000 shares. Currently, 15.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 434,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.1 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HUMA shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Humacyte from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Humacyte from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

In other Humacyte news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 1,522,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $6,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,930,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,720,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Humacyte by 17.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HUMA opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 17.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Humacyte has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. Humacyte had a net margin of 1,437.40% and a negative return on equity of 78.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Humacyte will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

