Short Interest in Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Decreases By 11.4%

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,805,800 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the August 31st total of 9,933,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,751.8 days.

Haier Smart Home Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HRSHF opened at $2.97 on Friday. Haier Smart Home has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Haier Smart Home from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Haier Smart Home Company Profile

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.

