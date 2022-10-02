Short Interest in Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Declines By 23.2%

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the August 31st total of 135,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,478,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GULTU stock remained flat at $0.05 on Friday. 15,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,007. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.0013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 11.74%.

About Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It holds a 5% gross overriding royalty interest in future production from the McMoRan Oil & Gas LLC inboard lower tertiary/cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana.

