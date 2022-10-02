Short Interest in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW) Expands By 50.0%

GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of GigInternational1

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIW. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in GigInternational1 during the first quarter worth $328,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in GigInternational1 by 29.8% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GigInternational1 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in GigInternational1 by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the 1st quarter valued at $506,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigInternational1 Price Performance

Shares of GIW remained flat at $10.18 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. GigInternational1 has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $10.96.

GigInternational1 Company Profile

GigInternational1, Inc, does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, and mobility and semiconductor industries.

