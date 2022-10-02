Short Interest in Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Declines By 13.3%

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,743,200 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the August 31st total of 2,010,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 264.1 days.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GXYEF remained flat at $5.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,613. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $6.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile
