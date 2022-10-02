Short Interest in Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Declines By 13.3%

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,743,200 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the August 31st total of 2,010,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 264.1 days.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GXYEF remained flat at $5.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,613. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $6.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

