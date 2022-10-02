Short Interest in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Rises By 50.4%

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the August 31st total of 24,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FUSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 53,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,804. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 17.89, a current ratio of 17.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FUSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a negative net margin of 3,647.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Gannon purchased 44,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $90,132.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,400 shares in the company, valued at $114,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 21,253 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 190,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,124,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 69,063 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.