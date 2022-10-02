Short Interest in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Rises By 50.4%

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the August 31st total of 24,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FUSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 53,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,804. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 17.89, a current ratio of 17.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fusion Pharmaceuticals
In related news, Director Steven Gannon purchased 44,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $90,132.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,400 shares in the company, valued at $114,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 21,253 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 190,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,124,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 69,063 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.