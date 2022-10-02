Short Interest in Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) Grows By 28.9%

Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROPGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the August 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DROP remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,850. Fuse Science has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

Fuse Science, Inc operates a cloud-based customer service software platform. The company also produces and sells sports nutrition and performance products. Its products include SkyPorts, a drone support technology and energy demand network that enables long distance flight required for drone-based commerce without the need for drones to return every 15 minutes to recharge; and XTRAX, a remote monitoring system designed to measure the production of solar and other renewable energy systems, as well as transmit the data via the cellular and radio frequency.

