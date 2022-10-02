Short Interest in Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Expands By 29.2%

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,600 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the August 31st total of 1,068,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,806.0 days.

Fosun International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOSUF remained flat at $0.62 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. Fosun International has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24.

Fosun International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fosun International Limited operates in health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Asset Management, and Intelligent Manufacturing. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.

