Short Interest in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Rises By 30.4%

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 639,600 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the August 31st total of 490,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.9 days.
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
FEP traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.38. 177,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,176. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.46. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47.
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.