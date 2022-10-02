Short Interest in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Rises By 30.4%

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 639,600 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the August 31st total of 490,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.9 days.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

FEP traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.38. 177,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,176. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.46. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period.

