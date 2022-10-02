Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Increases By 27.7%

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FDT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.87. 24,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,295. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $41.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.03.
First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.