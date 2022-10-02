Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Increases By 27.7%

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FDT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.87. 24,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,295. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $41.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.03.

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 568,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,906,000 after purchasing an additional 131,557 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,862,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 158,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after buying an additional 74,086 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 1,923.6% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 51,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,397,000.

