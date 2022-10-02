Short Interest in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Grows By 15.4%

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 902,600 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 782,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BUSE. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

First Busey Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of BUSE traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.98. The company had a trading volume of 149,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,104. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.72. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

First Busey Announces Dividend

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $106.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.67 million. First Busey had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 45.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $53,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,723.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Busey

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,174,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,684,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,019,000 after acquiring an additional 104,955 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,084,000 after acquiring an additional 220,093 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Busey by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,232,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,980,000 after buying an additional 92,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Busey by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 617,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,103,000 after buying an additional 36,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

