Short Interest in EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Drops By 13.5%

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,395,400 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the August 31st total of 1,612,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
EML Payments Trading Down 15.7 %
EMCHF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. 186,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,238. EML Payments has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08.
About EML Payments
