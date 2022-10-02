Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Decreases By 7.4%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,975,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the August 31st total of 2,132,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 131.7 days.
E.On Price Performance
E.On stock remained flat at $8.05 during midday trading on Friday. E.On has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67.
About E.On
