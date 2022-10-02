Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Decreases By 7.4%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,975,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the August 31st total of 2,132,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 131.7 days.

E.On Price Performance

E.On stock remained flat at $8.05 during midday trading on Friday. E.On has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

