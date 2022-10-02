Short Interest in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Expands By 30.0%

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSM. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 235,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 43,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 90,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 56,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:KSM opened at $7.91 on Friday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $12.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0337 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

