Short Interest in DriveItAway Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Declines By 20.0%

DriveItAway Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DriveItAway Price Performance

CLCN stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. DriveItAway has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.29.

About DriveItAway

DriveItAway Inc develops and offers a cloud platform/consumer application that enables dealers to sell vehicles through eCommerce, with its Pay as You Go app-based subscription program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

