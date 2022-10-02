Short Interest in Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Decreases By 24.4%

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.0 days.

Drax Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRXGF remained flat at $8.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. Drax Group has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DRXGF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.20) to GBX 1,020 ($12.32) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 1,175 ($14.20) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 591 ($7.14) to GBX 616 ($7.44) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 990 ($11.96) to GBX 1,010 ($12.20) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 610 ($7.37) to GBX 625 ($7.55) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Drax Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $889.20.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Featured Stories

