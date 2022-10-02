Short Interest in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Drops By 8.7%

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the August 31st total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHC Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in DHC Acquisition by 1.7% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,657,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,242,000 after acquiring an additional 28,334 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in DHC Acquisition by 11.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,595,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,631,000 after acquiring an additional 169,676 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in DHC Acquisition by 34.5% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 911,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 233,853 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of DHC Acquisition by 125.0% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 899,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of DHC Acquisition by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 887,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 63,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

DHC Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DHCA remained flat at $9.89 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 77,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,300. DHC Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81.

About DHC Acquisition

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

