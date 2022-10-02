Short Interest in DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Drops By 22.2%

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,600 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 450,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

DeNA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DNACF remained flat at $13.05 during trading hours on Friday. DeNA has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $20.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36.

About DeNA

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates through Game Business, Sports Business, Live Streaming Business, Healthcare Business, and New Businesses and Others segments. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character.

